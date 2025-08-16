Emma Stone reminisces ‘fondest memories’ with ex Andrew Garfield 

Emma Stone has taken a trip down the memory lane of “fondest memories” with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Garfield.
The Poor Things actress opened up about the “special time” with Andrew during an interview for Vogue's Life in Looks, which was published on Thursday, August 14.
She recalled meeting her former beau on the set of 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man.
Emma said, “I mean, I really loved doing Spider-Man. I loved everyone I worked with. I met Andrew there. I met Sally Field and Marc Webb was wonderful. It was really a special time in my life.”
The Oscar winner added, "The recurring theme is the people, more than kind of like the film itself, is what sticks with me for so long," she said. "And so I have only like the fondest memories of this whole experience."
She starred as Gwen Stacy alongside Andrew, who played the titular character of Spider-Man/Peter Parker, in the blockbuster film.
While reflecting on her the only bad experience back then, Emma explained, “I remember it being like nine countries in maybe two weeks, and you're functioning in a state of jet lag. I felt truly psychotic the entire time."
To note, Andrew and Emma broke up in 2015 after dating for four years.