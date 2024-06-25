Royal

Kate Middleton's health makes ‘good progress’, thanks to Prince William

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Kate Middleton's health makes 'good progress', thanks to Prince William
Kate Middleton's health makes ‘good progress’, thanks to Prince William

Prince William’s recent actions suggest that Kate Middleton's health is “making really good progress” amid her cancer battle.

The Prince of Wales recently had an action-packed day at the Taylor Swift concert and watching a Euros game in Germany.

Royal editor Emily Nash has claimed that his recent fun activities hows that Kate’s health is improving after her cancer diagnosis.

During a dialogue with The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, the royal expert revealed, “Earlier this year we were seeing William perhaps once a week, and there were lots of caveats around how long he was going to be at an engagement, what time it would be.”

The expert added, “It felt like things were being very much tailored around his duties at home. And I think that the fact that he's out there more, and the fact that we're seeing Kate in action herself really suggests that they're making really good progress, so good to see.”

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March.

Kate made her first public outing after the diagnosis at trooping the color event.

Royal News

Victoria Beckham’s expensive gifts to Meghan Markle didn’t ‘benefit’ her
King Charles sends ‘well-wishes’ to Princess Anne amid her head injury
Kate Middleton's recent portrait reveals meaningful insights: Details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest 'announcement' shocks Royal family
Prince Harry’s future memoir to address Meghan Markle father's estrangement
Princess Anne struggles ‘to recall’ anything amid head injury
Prince William faces nightmarish experience to meet Taylor Swift
Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare
Queen Camilla proves she’s a bookworm in latest podcast
King Charles receives ‘deep’ sympathy from Meghan Markle’s father
King Charles to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito tomorrow
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis