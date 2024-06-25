Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Feroze Khan called his second marriage to Dr. Zainab, a great feeling!

During his arrival at the premiere of film Abhi, the Gul-e-Rana actor opened up about his life post his alleged nuptials, "I feel excellent Alhamdulillah. It is a great feeling.”

“My life has changed completely after marriage,” Khan told media reporters.

The Khaani actor announced his marriage to famous psychologist, Dr Zainab, earlier this month.

Hours after exchanging vows for life, the Habs star turned to his Instagram handle on June 1 with the first picture of the new couple, “Welcome to my life; gorgeous." 

In the picture shared, Khan looked dapper in a white kurta while his ladylove wore a red lehnga for her wedding day. 

Notably, Khan was previously married to Aliza Sultan from 2018 until they finalized divorce in 2022.

The former couple, who parted ways due to irreconcilable differences, share two kids together, a son named Sultan, and daughter Fatima.

Lately, Feroze khan arrived in style for the premiere evening of Kubra Khan’s movie Abhi at the Nueplex cinemas, Karachi.

