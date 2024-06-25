Sci-Tech

Nature reserve sees record number of heath fritillary butterflies

Wildlife Trust counts 218 heath fritillary butterflies in 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Record numbers of rare butterfly seen at reserve
Wildlife Trust counts 218 heath fritillary butterflies in 2024

Wildlife Trust has revealed that heath fritillary butterflies, once close to extinction, have been seen at the nature reserve in record numbers.

According to BBC, the Essex Wildlife Trust reported that it had counted 218 heath fritillary butterflies at Pound Wood Nature Reserve near Hadleigh, Essex, in 2024.

The trust spokeswoman said, “The heath fritillary butterfly was once close to extinction in the UK, but thanks to conservation efforts, numbers are on the rise.”

She noted, “This year, 218 were recorded at Pound Wood Nature Reserve in south Essex, making it the highest number the trust has seen to date,” adding, “Previously, record numbers of 148 heath fritillary butterflies were announced in 2019.”

She said that heath fritillaries live in sunny, warm and sheltered environments while they are found only from May to July.

The spokeswoman further added, “Colonies of this delicate butterfly occupy sheltered and coppiced woodland in the south-east of England where their larval food plant, common cow-wheat, is present.”

As per the trust representative, “The trust, alongside dedicated volunteers, has been carefully managing ancient woodland to maintain this specialized habitat for over a decade.”

She concluded, “Despite this success story, reports show that 80% of the UK’s butterfly species have declined in abundance and/or distribution in the last 50 years.”

Ayeza Khan spends hours in the salon with foils in her hair

Ayeza Khan spends hours in the salon with foils in her hair

Emma Roberts recalls how Kim Kardashian ‘embarrassed’ her on ‘AHS’ set

Emma Roberts recalls how Kim Kardashian ‘embarrassed’ her on ‘AHS’ set
Julian Assange leaves US court, now a free man: Watch

Julian Assange leaves US court, now a free man: Watch
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father

Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father

Sci-Tech News

Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Gmail introduces 'Summarize' email feature on iOS and Android apps
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Tesla recalls most Cybertrucks over windshield wiper and trim issues
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
China’s Chang’e-6 returns from lunar mission with rare rock
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
SpaceX deploys Starlink satellites with Falcon 9 rocket launch
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
80% of employees use AI in workplace, survey
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Huge asteroid all set to make close encounter with Earth: Details
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Apple in talks with Meta for AI integration, reports
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Nvidia and Ooredoo sign 'AI technology' deal for Middle Eastern data centers
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Scientists discover ‘largest and most ornate’ dinosaur species
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Jupiter's Great Red Spot defies 1665 astronomical observations
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Elon Musk's X to require 'premium subscription' for livestreams