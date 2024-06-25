Amanda Kloots reveals how ‘dating apps’ made her ‘depressed’

Entertainment

  • June 25, 2024
Amanda Kloots is ready to fall in love but has sidelined the dating apps to look for it.

In the latest episode of Oldish podcast, The Talk co-host revealed that she spent 8 months on an unnamed app “with a good, solid push at the end for like 3 months.”

“I was, like, in it to win it. I'm gonna make it, you know, advancements. I'm gonna go for any coffee, wine, date, you know, just push myself,” said Kloots.

However, the experience unfortunately led her towards depression after which she quit using the app.

“I'm not a depressed person. I was not somebody that usually would have anxiety attacks and anxiety,” she added.

The Dancing with the Stars contestant continued that she was in such a bad place after three months of really giving it a go on the dating app that she ended up canceling it and since then started meeting people.

Moreover, Kloots noted that she felt bad for judging the people on the app.

“I felt like an awful human being, like, morally not okay. The whole thing just wasn't for me. I know a lot of people find love and success on it, though,” she expressed.

To note, Amanda Kloots was married to Canadian singer and actor Nick Cordero who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entertainment News

Patrick Mahomes spotted giving ‘piggyback ride’ to daughter Sterling: see
Eddie Murphy confirms 'Shrek 5' and 'Donkey' Spinoff in the works
Jennifer Garner in tears remembering late father on 'Today' show
Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming snap: ‘Daddy’s home’
Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction
Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage
Kristin Cavallari chronicles her trip to Bahamas with family
Halsey shows off her retro glam in first red carpet appearance
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recalls struggles of her first pregnancy
Sean Penn opens up about 'single life' free from relationship dramas
Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: 'My girl, my lady’
Kamal Haasan makes surprise prediction about Deepika Padukone's soon-to-be born baby