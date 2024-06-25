Amanda Kloots reveals how ‘dating apps’ made her ‘depressed’

Amanda Kloots is ready to fall in love but has sidelined the dating apps to look for it.
In the latest episode of Oldish podcast, The Talk co-host revealed that she spent 8 months on an unnamed app “with a good, solid push at the end for like 3 months.”
“I was, like, in it to win it. I'm gonna make it, you know, advancements. I'm gonna go for any coffee, wine, date, you know, just push myself,” said Kloots.
However, the experience unfortunately led her towards depression after which she quit using the app.
“I'm not a depressed person. I was not somebody that usually would have anxiety attacks and anxiety,” she added.
The Dancing with the Stars contestant continued that she was in such a bad place after three months of really giving it a go on the dating app that she ended up canceling it and since then started meeting people.
Moreover, Kloots noted that she felt bad for judging the people on the app.
“I felt like an awful human being, like, morally not okay. The whole thing just wasn't for me. I know a lot of people find love and success on it, though,” she expressed.
To note, Amanda Kloots was married to Canadian singer and actor Nick Cordero who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.