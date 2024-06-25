Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha wears Sridevi’s ‘English Vinglish’ inspired saree at wedding

Sonakshi Sinha sneaked in a giant tribute to Sridevi

  by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha wears Sridevi’s ‘English Vinglish’ saree at her wedding
Sonakshi Sinha sneaked in a giant tribute to Sridevi

Sonakshi Sinha paid a buzzing homage to Sridevi’s extraordinary legacy on her big day with Zaheer Iqbal.

In the videos and photos released from her recent wedding reception, she could be seen decking out in a similar saree that was worn by the late superstar in English Vinglish.

It seems to be an almost duplicate of the red-hued Banarasi silk printed with crescent moon and a broad golden border, which Sridevi had slipped into for the final sequence of her blockbuster movie.

She then delivered a bowling speech, distributed some toothsome ladoos, impressed family members, and waved the last goodbye to her classmates in that traditional set of clothes.

Throughout these scenes, her character Shashi Godbole was at a marriage celebration as well.

In fact, Sonakshi Sinha even got a carbon-copy blouse paired up with her dress! She opted for the same lipstick shade, kohl eyes, and arch-shaped eyebrows as her senior.

For English Vinglish, Sabyasachi Mukherjee was credited for Sridevi’s entire wardrobe.

To celebrate 10 glorious years of the flick, every saree worn by her was auctioned in 2022, as per Hindustan Times.

According to Bollywood Shaadis, Sonakshi Sinha’s marriage trousseau is from Raw Mango, and it happens to be an 18th century textile archive.

Of course, there are a few differences in both the pieces, but we can safely assume where Sabyasachi Mukherjee got the inspiration from.

