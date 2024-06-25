King Charles gives a dazzling welcome to Japanese Emperor Naruhito

King Charles has officially kick-started Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s visit to the United Kingdom with a splendid welcome.
First of all, he had put Prince William in charge of greeting the couple at their London hotel room on Tuesday morning.
The Prince of Wales met Emperor Naruhito on behalf of Your Majesty, escorting him and his spouse to a Horse Guards Parade to commence the ceremony prepared for them.
According to Hello Magazine, royal editor Emily Nash has said, “The royal family are rolling out the red carpet for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.”
“It’s a really important display of soft power from King Charles. Japan is a key strategic partner for the UK so this kind of welcome and hospitality will really help to boost that relationship,” she added.
Before the horse show, Your Majesty met with the Japanese leader. They shook hands and clicked some professional photos, including their wives.
They are now expected to be taken in a carriage to the Buckingham Palace, where the couple will have a state banquet together with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William.