Sir Timothy Laurence gives health update on hospitalized wife Princess Anne

Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, has given an update on her husband after a visit at the Southmead Hospital on Tuesday.
As informed by Hello Magazine, he had met with her wife at around 2 pm, subsequently having lunch together.
Speaking on her health, Princess Anne’s husband said, “She is recovering well, thank you – slow but sure.”
Upon being asked if he had brought something along, the navy officer replied, “Just a few little treats from home,” referring to a large cool bag in his hand.
Sir Timothy Laurence went on to express gratitude toward his spouse’s doctors, noting, “We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care.”
“We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal,” he added.
King Charles happens to be among people who sent well wishes to Princess Anne.
He’s reportedly kept in the loop ever since she was hospitalized after being injured by a horse.
A person present during Sir Timothy Laurence’s visit said, “He spent two hours with his wife Princess Anne. He left with the same blue hold-all and drove himself off hospital grounds.”