King Charles gets knives out for grand banquet with Emperor Naruhito

King Charles was personally present to give some “personal touches” to his state banquet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito.
According to a video shared by the official royal family profile on Instagram, he was seen in a very jolly mood, joking around with his staff.
The footage showed a large table being laid for the lunch, where golden cutlery was placed next to the many plates lined up together.
Each of these accompanied a placard, noting down the names of the person to whom a respective seat was allotted.
A sneak peek of what eatables had King Charles laid out for Emperor Naruhito was given to royal followers.
This included chicken salad, some sort of a creme Chantilly tart, long chocolate pieces, and sugar-coated jelly beans.
Fresh followers were placed all along their eating counter.
These particularly involved cherry blossoms, which happens to be Japan’s national flower, showing how careful has King Charles been with making Emperor Naruhito feel warm in the United Kingdom.
Glimpses of Queen Camilla dressed in white were also included. She, too, was eyeing out the banquet for mistakes before her guests were served.