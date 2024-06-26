Roman Reigns' dad Sika Anoa'i leaves wrestling world mourning at age 79

Sports

WWE legend Sika Anoa'i died on Tuesday

  by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
Sika Anoa'i has left the wrestling world mourning after he passed away at age 79 on Tuesday.

The former pro wrestler was a member of the famed tag team The Wild Samoans. He’s also a father of current WWE superstar Roman Reigns.

The shocking news about Sika’s death was posted by nephew, Jahrus Anoa'i, in a post on Instagram.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa'i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th," the tribute read.

Jahrus further penned, "Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched."

Sika’s nephew remembered him as a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather.

"He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations," the post continued.

Sika made his first debut in the WWE in 1980 along with his brother, Afa Anoa'i, as a member of The Wild Samoans team. The sibling duo won the WWF Tag Team Championship title in the same year.

Sika retired from professional wrestling in 1988.

Sports News

Kai Havertz under fire as fans push for national team exit
David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup
Australia's T20 semi-final dreams shattered by historic Afghanistan win
Lionel Messi celebrates 37th birthday with Argentinian teammates
Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot
Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff marries model Christen Harper
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
John Force hosplitalised after fiery crash at Viginia Motorsports Park
South Africa qualifies for T20 World Cup semi-finals after beating West Indies
Barnabas Varga stable after injury during Euro 2024 Hungary vs. Scotland
England becomes first team to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history