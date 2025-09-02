Home / Sports

Lewis Hamilton marks unwanted record after disappointing Dutch GP

The British driver is having quite a difficult debut year with Ferrari, as he failed to secure a single podium finish

Lewis Hamilton marks unwanted record after disappointing Dutch GP
Lewis Hamilton marks unwanted record after disappointing Dutch GP

Lewis Hamilton has bagged an unfortunate record as a Ferrari driver after observing a disastrous weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has endured a difficult stint behind the wheel at the Italian squad this year following his highly anticipated switch from Mercedes.

So far in the season, Hamilton has largely been unable to match the pace of teammate Charles Leclerc and currently ranks sixth in the drivers' championship.

He faced another setback last Sunday at Zandvoort as a mistake during the race saw him spin into the barrier on lap 23.

Still awaiting his first podium with Ferrari, Hamilton has now set a regrettable record of having the most Grand Prix starts (15) without a top-three finish in the squad's history.

The 40-year-old is also closing in on another record, currently held by Didier Pironi. The latter waited the longest time (19 races) of any driver before securing his first podium for Ferrari.

If Hamilton fails to score a podium in the coming four Grands prix, he will have that record under his belt as well.

Here is the list of drivers who have the most F1 races with Ferrari without a podium finish:

1. Lewis Hamilton 15

2. Ivan Capelli 14

3. Arturo Merzario 11

4. Olivier Gendebien 8

5. Pedro Rodríguez 7

6. Giancarlo Fisichella 5

7. Giancarlo Baghetti 5

8. Jacques Swaters 5

9. Ricardo Rodríguez 5

Moreover, Lewis Hamilton was given a five-place grid penalty for the upcoming 2025 Italian Grand Prix this weekend, as he failed to slow down for the double-waved yellow flags on the pre-race reconnaissance laps last weekend.

You Might Like:

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals Saudi Arabia’s ‘unreal calendar’ in new video

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals Saudi Arabia’s ‘unreal calendar’ in new video
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi club Al Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United

Sinner, Osaka, Swiatek advance to US Open quarter-finals after dominant wins

Sinner, Osaka, Swiatek advance to US Open quarter-finals after dominant wins
Coco Gauff's and Alexander Bublik's US Open runs end in crushing defeats at Arthur Ashe

Jannik Sinner hailed as 'GOAT' by opponent after crushing defeat

Jannik Sinner hailed as 'GOAT' by opponent after crushing defeat
Alexander Bublik faced a heavy defeat in the US Open fourth round against Jannik Sinner

Gio Lopez's injury opens door for Max Johnson's UNC opportunity

Gio Lopez's injury opens door for Max Johnson's UNC opportunity
Max Johnson returns to field after gruesome leg Injury as Bill Belichick debuts at UNC

The Rock stuns fans with shocking transformation ahead of new biopic

The Rock stuns fans with shocking transformation ahead of new biopic
The Rock prepared for his new biopic 'The Smashing Machine', based on the life of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr

Joe Bugner, legendary heavyweight boxer dies at 75

Joe Bugner, legendary heavyweight boxer dies at 75
Bugner fought legendary boxer Muhammad Ali twice, losing both times and also faced many other top heavyweights of his time

McLaren Racing set for big ownership shift after major deal

McLaren Racing set for big ownership shift after major deal
McLaren is having an outstanding season with both of its drivers competing for the drivers' championship title

Erik ten Hag fired by Bayer Leverkusen in quickest Bundesliga manager exit ever

Erik ten Hag fired by Bayer Leverkusen in quickest Bundesliga manager exit ever
Ten Hag is the third former Manchester United manager to be fired in the same week

Lewis Hamilton celebrates Isack Hadjar's Dutch GP podium in classy fashion

Lewis Hamilton celebrates Isack Hadjar's Dutch GP podium in classy fashion
Isack Hadjar made a world record as he became the youngest French driver ever to reach the podium

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Comparison of final losses after Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Comparison of final losses after Leagues Cup
Seattle Sounders thrashes Inter Miami by 3-0 to win 2025 Leagues Cup tournament

Alexander Isak set to join Liverpool in British-record £125m deal

Alexander Isak set to join Liverpool in British-record £125m deal
Newcastle United agrees to £125m transfer of Alexander Isak to Liverpool ahead of Deadline Day

Luis Suárez spits on rival coach after Inter Miami lose Leagues Cup

Luis Suárez spits on rival coach after Inter Miami lose Leagues Cup
The 'classless' act by the Inter Miami forward has prompted fans to call out for his suspension