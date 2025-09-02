Lewis Hamilton marks unwanted record after disappointing Dutch GP

Lewis Hamilton has bagged an unfortunate record as a Ferrari driver after observing a disastrous weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion has endured a difficult stint behind the wheel at the Italian squad this year following his highly anticipated switch from Mercedes.
So far in the season, Hamilton has largely been unable to match the pace of teammate Charles Leclerc and currently ranks sixth in the drivers' championship.
He faced another setback last Sunday at Zandvoort as a mistake during the race saw him spin into the barrier on lap 23.
Still awaiting his first podium with Ferrari, Hamilton has now set a regrettable record of having the most Grand Prix starts (15) without a top-three finish in the squad's history.
The 40-year-old is also closing in on another record, currently held by Didier Pironi. The latter waited the longest time (19 races) of any driver before securing his first podium for Ferrari.
If Hamilton fails to score a podium in the coming four Grands prix, he will have that record under his belt as well.
Here is the list of drivers who have the most F1 races with Ferrari without a podium finish:
1. Lewis Hamilton 15
2. Ivan Capelli 14
3. Arturo Merzario 11
4. Olivier Gendebien 8
5. Pedro Rodríguez 7
6. Giancarlo Fisichella 5
7. Giancarlo Baghetti 5
8. Jacques Swaters 5
9. Ricardo Rodríguez 5
Moreover, Lewis Hamilton was given a five-place grid penalty for the upcoming 2025 Italian Grand Prix this weekend, as he failed to slow down for the double-waved yellow flags on the pre-race reconnaissance laps last weekend.