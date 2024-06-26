Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra plans to take career ahead after success of 'Chamkila' : Here's how

Parineeti Chopra saw the highest jump in her career post release of Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
Parineeti Chopra, who achieved a milestone with her performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, has set a new blueprint for her career.

In a sit-down chat with India Today, the Ishaqzaade actress revealed, "The plan is just to do films that really feel right. I have done films for the wrong reasons. Sometimes, I have done films that I may not have believed. I now feel that there is a lot of homework for me to do if the audience wants to see a ‘crazy good performer out of me."

She added, “It just motivates me to do such roles that require homework. Homework that maybe nobody else can do."

To note, in an earlier interview too the Golmaal Again actress said that there were many scenes in her film that were not good enough or convincing.

“I was very unhappy with the work I was doing. I had faith in myself but the filmmakers just wouldn’t offer me the parts I was yearning for,” the newly married diva effused. 

Chopra went on, “ I was signing films half-heartedly and was in a constant state of dissatisfaction.”

“ There was lack of communication with the makers . Despite knowing it was a bad film I would go home unhappy as I barely could not do anything about it,” stated Parineeti Chopra. 

