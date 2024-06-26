Kelly Bensimon calls off Scott Litner wedding 4 days before big day

Kelly Bensimon is no longer a bride-to-be.
As reported by Page Six, the Real Housewives of New York City star cancelled her marriage plans to financier Scott Litner just four days before the ceremony was supposed to take place.
The news outlet also revealed that the actress is taking time for herself and daughters right now as disclosed by an insider.
“I have decided that my two daughters are my priority and I won’t be moving forward with this wedding,” Bensimon told in a statement as she asked to be given privacy.
The RHONY famed star called it quits on the wedding on Tuesday, June 25, apparently the same day when she was supposed to pick up her three wedding dresses from Kleinfeld’s.
Bensimon and Litner got engaged while they were vacationing in Lake Geneva, Wis on July 4, 2023.
The former couple dated for a year before agreeing to go ahead with the wedding plans.
On a side note, Kelly Bensimon was previously wedded to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, with whom she shares two daughters, Sea and Teddy. The couple split up in 2006.
Meanwhile, Scott Litner has also been married twice before and has his own children with previous partner(s) as revealed by an insider.