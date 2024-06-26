Royal

Emperor of Japan sends well wishes to King Charles amidst cancer treatment

King Charles honored with good health' toast by Japanese Emperor amid cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024


The Emperor of Japan wished King Charles "good health" amid his ongoing cancer treatment during a formal toast at the state banquet.

On Tuesday, Emperor Naruhito, 64, delivered an address at Buckingham Palace during the King and Queen's State Banquet, in which he made a subtle reference to previous royal health concerns.

He said, "I would now like to propose a toast to the good health of Your Majesties, to the further development of our bilateral relationship and its contribution to the world, and to the lasting happiness of the people of Japan and the United Kingdom."

The Emperor and Empress of Japan are on a State Visit to the United Kingdom, which began on Tuesday with an official arrival ceremony on the Horse Guards Parade.

King Charles,75, and Queen, 76, hosted a State Banquet in honor of their guests in the Palace’s Ballroom.

To note, Buckingham Palace announced in February that King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and would undergo treatment after his prostrate surgery in January.

In March it was publicly revealed that Princess Kate went for preventative chemotherapy, and subsequently stepped back from public life temporarily.

