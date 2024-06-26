Ayeza Khan spends hours in the salon with foils in her hair

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
Ayeza Khan is getting a new hair makeover and here is proof!

Taking to Instagram this Tuesday, the Pyaray Afzal star dropped a video from inside the salon getting her hair done.


The video showcased Khan beaming in delight as the foils on her hair did all the work.

The stylist actively worked to give the diva a fresh appeal by applying various tones and colours. 

Shortly after the footage went viral, Khan’s die-hard fans could not wait and rushed to the comments section.

One could not keep calm and wrote, “And you bought a smile on your fans faces after posting this.”

The second penned, “New hair look for new character i guess? OMG.”

The third wrote, “ Eagerly waiting for your new hair look.”

“ Cuteness overloaded," the fourth commented.

It is pertinent to mention that the Laapata actress is no stranger to new hair looks as she continues experimenting with new colours

Prior to this, Ayeza Khan sent pulses racing once again with her obsession to the colour red in new photo shoot that saw the actress striking various poses. 

