T20 World Cup semi-finals match officials' names reveal: Find out

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the names of the officials for the semi-finals on Tuesday, June 25. 

England, Afghanistan, India, and South Africa have qualified for the semi-finals, which will be played in the West Indies. 

The first semi-finals of the T20 World Cup will be played between South Africa and Africa on June 26, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

According to Geo Super, for the first semi, Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon will be the on-field umpires, Richard Kettleborough will be the TV umpire, and Ahsan Raza will be the fourth umpire. Richie Richardson will perform the duties of the match referee. 

The second clash of the semi-finals between India and England is scheduled to be played on June 27 at Providence Stadium, Guyana. 

Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker will be on the field; meanwhile, Joel Wilson will be the TV umpire, with Paul Reiffel in place as the fourth umpire, and Jeffrey Crowe will be the referee of the match. 

The winners will play the T20 World Cup finals on Saturday, June 29, at Kensington Oval Stadium, Bridgetown, Barbados. 

