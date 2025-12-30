Nikola Jokic suffers knee injury, Denver collapse in shock defeat

Sports
  By Hania Jamil
The Miami Heat overpowered the Denver Nuggets as the thrilling game ended with a 147-123 score

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had suffered a severe knee injury just three seconds before halftime in an exciting clash against the Miami Heat.

On Monday night, December 29, the 30-year-old was having another splendid game with 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the first half; however, the spell could not continue for much longer.

Jokic limped off the court in Miami after he hurt his left knee and went to the floor in obvious pain.

He was not on the court for the second half, and the results of an MRI will determine what happens in the coming days and weeks.

"Immediately, he knew something was wrong," Nuggets coach David Adelman said after Denver's 147-123 loss.

He added, "Anybody who gets hurt in this game, it's kind of gut-wrenching, especially somebody as special as he is. We'll find out more (Tuesday). We'll move on as a team. Obviously, right now, I’m more concerned just about him as a person and the disappointment of going through something like that."

If Jokic misses any significant time, it would be a massive blow to Denver, as even a month's absence would mean missing 16 games, which could have a serious impact on Denver's standing in the loaded Western Conference.

Jokic is a three-time MVP and certainly was in the early MVP conversation this season, having entered Monday averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 11.1 assists.

Notably, Jokic has missed 36 games over the last five seasons, and the Nuggets have gone 13-23 in those absences. He has played in all 32 of Denver's games this season.

