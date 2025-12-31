Sports
  By Bushra Saleem
Ruben Amorim remains ‘confident’ in Manchester United despite draw

  • By Bushra Saleem
Ruben Amorim is still “confident” about Manchester United’s potential despite the disappointing draw with Wolves.

According to Independent, the Manchester United boss believes that the team will recover this season, as the turbulent 2025 ended with a home draw, 1-1, against historically poor Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) on Tuesday, December 30, ended its 11-game losing streak with a draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Joshua Zirkzee scored the first goal of the match, giving a lead to United, but Ladislav Krejci equalised for Wolves, securing their third point of the season.

As the season marked halfway, the United boss said, “I’m really confident. We just need to recover all the players, and I’m really confident. I don’t know what is going to happen until the end of the season. Then we will make the resume of the season.”

“But I’m really confident when we recover all the players that we are going to be a strong team. There is no doubt in my mind. I think we recover the ball faster in the second half. In the first half, we struggled a little bit to recover the ball, so I’m just looking not for their age and experience. In this moment, I just look at what I can do to win the game,” he added.

Manchester United is heading to Elland Road on Sunday, January 4, to face rivals Leeds in the first match of 2026. Amorim has stressed that his priority is not to “risk anyone” to make the existing issue worse.

