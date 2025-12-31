Sports
  By Bushra Saleem
Patrick Mahomes targets 2026 return as Andy Reid shares injury update

Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirms Patrick Mahomes will not play against Raiders in January

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in the beginning stages of his rehab after undergoing surgery to repair his torn ACL suffered during Kansas City’s Week 15 loss to the Chargers.

According to NBC Sports, head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that Mahomes has been around the team as the season winds down.

Reid said, via transcript from the team, “[H]e’s in the building working and doing his rehab, spending a lot of hours doing it. He’s really attacked that and will continue to do that. He’s around and sees the guys, but most of his time is being spent rehabbing.”

“He'll attack it, just like he does everything else. There have been some pretty good quarterbacks who have had the same injury, and they've done pretty well after they came back. He'll get after it, and he's got good people here to rehab him. He'll be right on top of all of that,” he continued.

Reid added that Mahomes is unlikely to make the trip to Las Vegas for the Chiefs’ season finale. He was in attendance in a suite for the team’s Christmas Day loss to the Broncos.

Mahomes completed 62.7 percent of his passes this year for 3,587 yards with 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

