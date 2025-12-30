Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Ryan Wedding: FBI seizes $40M worth of motorcycles linked to Olympian fugitive

The former Olympic snowboarder has been accused of being a centre figure in a transnational drug trafficking network

A significant number of high-end motorcycles, estimated around $40 million, were recently confiscated by Mexican authorities in an operation targeting Ryan Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder.

On Monday, December 29, the FBO confirmed the seizure with images of the properties linked to the Canadian national now accused of being a major player in a transnational drug trafficking network.

Wedding is wanted by the FBI and has been listed among their Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. 

He faces serious charges related to an alleged drug operation that transports cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, heading towards Canada and other destinations.

This month, Mexican officials reported that a significant number of items linked to a "former Olympic athlete" were confiscated, though they did not mention his name.

Authorities revealed that the haul included 62 motorcycles, additional vehicles, artwork, two Olympic medals, illegal drugs, and various other items. 

The operation was a joint effort by the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and their Mexican counterparts.

Moreover, the seizures took place across four locations in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, executed under search warrants aimed at disrupting high-impact criminal activities. 

Wedding was indicted in a Los Angeles federal court last year on multiple charges, including running a criminal enterprise, murder in connection with the said enterprise, and various drug offences.

The November update suggested he orchestrated the murder of a witness in his federal case, who was shot multiple times in the head at a restaurant in Colombia earlier this year.

