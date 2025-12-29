FIFA President Infantino responds to criticism over World Cup ticket prices

Ticket costs for the upcoming FIFA men's World Cup, one of the most highly anticipated events in sports has recently sparked controversy.
However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the high prices of World Cup tickets and said they are a response to the massive fan interest.
Ticket prices has disappointed many as prices are much higher than expected even for the cheapest tickets.
"We have six to seven million tickets on sale and in 15 days we received 150 million ticket requests," Infantino said at the World Sports Summit in Dubai on Monday, December 29.
Infantino added, "So 10 million ticket requests every single day. It shows how powerful the World Cup is. In the almost 100 years of the World Cup, Fifa has sold 44 million tickets in total. So, in two weeks we could have filled 300 years of World Cups. Imagine that. This is absolutely crazy."
On the other hand, after facing criticism over high ticket prices, FFA introduced a limited number of more affordable tickets costing £45 for all 104 World Cup matches.
"Without Fifa there would be no football in 150 countries in the world. There is football because, and thanks to, these revenues we generate with, and from, the World Cup which we reinvest all over the world," Infantino further added.
The 2026 World Cup will run from June 11, 2026 to July 19, 2026 which promises to be the biggest ever with 48 teams competing instead of usual 32.