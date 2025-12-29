Sports
Anthony Joshua injured in fatal car crash in Nigeria, two passengers dead

Anthony Joshua has been injured in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on Monday, December 29.

The former British heavyweight boxing champion was riding in the back seat of a black Lexus when the SUV collided with a stationary truck on a busy highway.

The accident occurred around midday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu in Ogun State.

Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment, while two other passengers in the vehicle died.

"The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. He sustained minor injuries and receiving medical attention," the Ogun State Police Command said in a statement.

Videos shared on social media show Joshua looking dazed and in pain as he is assisted out of the damaged vehicle.

Joshua who had recently beaten YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a bout in Miami was sitting in the back of the car, which had four other adult men inside, before bystanders helped him get out.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the other two passengers were unhurt.

As per the authorities, initial investigations suggest that the Lexus was likely driving faster than the legal speed limit and lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle.

