  • By Hania Jamil
Stefon Diggs charged with assault, strangulation as Patriots address claims

New England Patriots star and Cardi B's romantic partner, Stefon Diggs, is facing assault and strangulation charges in Massachusetts.

The charges were filed against the wide receiver in Dedham District Court on Monday, December 29. The 32-year-old has been hit with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanour assault and battery charges that appear to be related to a December 2 incident, with little to no details available.

According to the team's official statement, Diggs has "categorically" denied the allegations.

“We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time," the statement noted.

Diggs is expected to appear in court on January 23 for his arraignment.

The NFL star's attorney, Michael DiStefano, requested in court on Tuesday, December 30, to keep the police report sealed; however, the judge struck back, sharing, "There is an interest in some transparency in the process here."

DiStefano also revealed that Diggs has made a financial offer to the alleged victim and that they are working toward an agreement.

Stefon Diggs has signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots in March, after recovering from an ACL tear which ended his first season with the Houston Texans.

Moreover, Diggs welcomed a baby boy with rapper Cardi B in November.

The Patriots' next game is scheduled for Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

