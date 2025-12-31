Asim Azhar celebrates ‘first #1 song’ on Spotify weekly charts as year ends

Trending
Asim Azhar celebrate his first-ever top song on the Spotify weekly chart in Pakistan as he reflects on his 2025’s “rollercoaster” journey.

Taking to Instagram, Azhar celebrated another milestone of his Meri Zindagi Hai Tu OST after it topped the 2025’s last weekly chart in the country.

The Jo Tu Na Mila singer also called 2025 as “the best year of my life” amid Hania Aamir reunion speculations.

The 29-year-old exclaimed, “We did it. we finally did it. I have my first #1 song on the weekly charts in the country.”

“2025 has been so crazy. This year I got my first viral #1 song. then i got my first #1 on the daily charts. got my first ever song on the global charts. got the most number of pre saves ever for a Pakistani album. and now, finally, after manifesting so much, but working even harder, I have my first #1 song on the weekly charts. ending 2025 with the top song of the country was not on my bingo card,” he wrote.

The singer-songwriter also said that he “love each and every one” who was part of his journey ever since he started while calling 2025 a “rollercoaster” year. 

