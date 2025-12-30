Anthony Joshua car crash: Police reveals truth about tragic incident

Anthony Joshua was left injured in a tragic car crash in Nigeria, which claimed two lives.
As reported by The Mirror, police believe that the Monday crash was triggered by a tyre blowout "due to excessive speed".
The 36-year-old was travelling back in a black Lexus jeep, which collided with a stationary Sinotruck on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the southwest of Nigeria.
Joshua sustained minor injuries in a car crash that killed Kevin Ayodele and Sina Ghami, close friends of the boxer.
It was reported that AJ remains in a stable condition in hospital, where he was admitted for "checks and treatment" and continues to be monitored.
Refuting initial reports of the Jeep exceeding the speed limit and crashing in an attempt to overtake, Police Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi, from Nigeria's Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, has now revealed that the vehicle was travelling along the motorway from Lagos to Sagamu when it "experienced a tyre burst due to excessive speed" before losing control.
Joshua was in the backseat of the Lexus, and footage following the crash showed the former two-time heavyweight champion shirtless, looking in pain and dazed beside shattered glass.
Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been in contact with Joshua and his mother, Yeta Odusanya. Tinubu claimed that the boxer has assured him that he was receiving the best care in the hospital.