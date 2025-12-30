Jake Paul sends heartfelt message to Anthony Joshua after fatal car crash

Jake Paul has shared concern for Anthony Joshua following the latter's involvement in a fatal car accident in Nigeria.
According to Manchester Evening News, the former heavyweight champion was taken to hospital with injuries sustained in the crash, which tragically claimed the lives of two other passengers in the same vehicle.
Joshua appeared to be in pain as he was helped from the wreckage, with bystanders rushing to assist those involved.
The 36-year-old's promoter, Eddie Hearn, who is currently on holiday in the Caribbean, told Mirror Sport that Joshua was alright and en-route to hospital, but was unable to provide further details at the time.
Joshua had been spending time in his parents' native Nigeria. Despite being born in England and winning an Olympic gold medal for the United Kingdom, 'AJ' is frequently seen proudly displaying the Nigerian flag.
The accident took place on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, near the Sinoma area close to Sagamu, Ogun State. Joshua was transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.
Paul, who recently faced off against Joshua in the ring, has shared that his thoughts are with everyone affected by the accident.
He wrote on X, "Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today's unfortunate accident."
Earlier this month, Joshua defeated Paul in Miami, knocking him out in the sixth round and fracturing his jaw in two places.