  By Fatima Nadeem
Anthony Joshua's health update released after fatal car accident

Anthony Joshua has been injured in a fatal car crash in Nigeria

An update on Anthony Joshua's health has been released following tragic car accident in Nigeria on Monday, December 29, which claimed the lives of two people.

The 36-year old boxing star is reported to be in stable condition after undergoing extensive medical checkups.

According to a statement from the Government of Ogun and Lagos in Nigeria, the former British heavyweight boxing champion does not need any urgent medical treatment.

The statement read, "Anthony Joshua the British-Nigerian two-time unified world heavyweight boxing champion was involved in a road traffic accident earlier today along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway."

It added, "Anthony Joshua and another passenger were immediately evacuated to a specialised facility in Lagos. Anthony Joshua has since been relating well with his family."

Joshua was riding in the back seat of a black Lexus when the SUV collided with a stationary truck on a busy highway.

As per the authorities, initial investigations suggest that the Lexus was likely driving faster than the legal speed limit and lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle.

Joshua had recently beaten YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a bout in Miami and is preparing for the next big showdown with Tyson Fury.

