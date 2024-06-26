Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez leaves team after 23 years

Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez has left the club after 23 years, the club confirmed on Tuesday, June 25.
According to Geo Super, Madrid said in a statement, “Real Madrid C. F. announces that our captain Nacho has decided to end his career as a Real Madrid player. Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude and affection to Nacho, one of the great legends of our club.”
Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Pérez, states, “All Real Madrid fans feel immense pride for one of the most legendary academy products in our history.”
He further added, “Since he arrived at our academy as a child, Nacho has always been an example of overcoming obstacles for everyone and takes with him the affection, recognition, and admiration of all Madridismo. Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”
The Spanish soccer star is the first player in history who has won 26 titles.
Fernandez is all set to join Saudi Arabia club Al-Qadsiah on a two-year contract. He will now play in the same league as his former teammates, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.