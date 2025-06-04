Sports

Kohli pens heartfelt note for wife Anushka Sharma after RCB historic IPL win

Virat Kohli's team RCB won its first title in the 18-year history of the Indian Premier League

Virat Kohli penned an emotional appreciation note for his wife, Anushka Sharma, after a new career milestone.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, wrote a heartfelt post for his wife after his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), won their first-ever historic Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The Indian star better wrote, “I’ve seen it for 18 years, and she’s seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy.”

“We’re both equally relieved, and since she’s a Bangalore girl too, this is far more special for her. Together all the way through,” he added.





RCB historic IPL win:

Kohli, who remained loyal to his team, waited for 18 years to win the first-ever trophy in the history of the IPL.

RCB beat Punjab Kings by six runs to earn their first IPL title. Kohli could be clearly seen emotional as he celebrated a long-awaited victory.

After winning the match, the 36-year-old on social media expressed, “As far as the IPL trophy is concerned, you’ve made me wait 18 years to be able to lift you and celebrate, my friend, but it’s been absolutely worth the wait.”

He dedicated the unforgettable win to RCB "fans who never, ever left our side in the worst of times."

Virat Kohli's 18 years journey with RCB:

Kohli, who said, “I have given my youth, my prime. I gave it everything I have” to RCB. The team joined the team as a 19-year-old in April 2008.

The young boy who was bowled for one in his first season then hit 8,661 runs at an average of 39.54, with eight hundreds and 63 half-centuries.

Bengaluru previously reached the finals three times but never managed to lift the trophy after losing to Deccan Chargers in 2009, Chennai Super Kings in 2011 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016.

Kohli has been scoring well in recent years, averaging over 50 in the past three seasons, including 54.75 this year, and now he has finally completed his trophy shelf after 267 IPL matches.

