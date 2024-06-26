Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?

Justin Timberlake was reportedly fearful that his fans might back off as he faced DWI charges this month.
The Better Place singer’s concert was scheduled at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
Madison Square Garden, which is renowned for hosting sold-out performances, noticed prominent gaps in the audience at the venue, as told by a source to Mirror.
However, devoted admirers of the singer were unshakeable and supported Timberlake despite all the issues.
But the scenario has changed today as the concert tickets are all booked for the performance tonight.
On June 26, Timberlake reposted The Garden latest Instagram feed which announced that the concert tickets are all sold-out.
“JT, MSG, SOLD OUT NIGHT 1,” read the caption.
Earlier in the Chicago concert, which was the Selfish singer’s first performance after releasing from the custody, the die-hard fans welcomed him with loud cheers and applause and the Perfect artist addressed the audience in a short speech to thank them before going ahead with the concert.
He expressed gratitude saying, “It’s been a tough week, I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”
Timberlake’s next stop for the tour is TD Garden, Boston where he is scheduled to perform on June 29 and 30.