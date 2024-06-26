King Charles steps down from distinguished position

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
King Charles stepped down as he appointed Lady Sarah Chatto the new President of The Royal Ballet School, succeeding him in this distinguished role.

As per the Mirror, the British Monarch has passed a presidentship to the daughter of Princess Margaret, a title previously held by Charles, who is now a Patron.

In 1957, Lady Sarah’s late mother, Princess Margaret, became the ballet company's first President, while her older sister, Queen Elizabeth II, served as Patron.

The shared announcement on schools website said, "The Royal Ballet School is delighted to announce that The Lady Sarah Chatto has taken on the role of President of The Royal Ballet School. Having previously served as Vice-President since 2004, Lady Sarah has now taken on the distinguished position, succeeding His Majesty King Charles III, who has become the Patron of The Royal Ballet School. “

It added, “Lady Sarah’s mother, Princess Margaret, was a lifelong lover of ballet and devoted supporter of The Royal Ballet School and associated companies – The Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet. Princess Margaret served as President of the School from 1956, alongside the Late Queen Elizabeth II as Patron, until her passing in 2002."

"Continuing her mother's legacy, Lady Sarah has been a cherished supporter and advocate of The Royal Ballet School. Lady Sarah is also an accomplished artist, Patron of the Frederick Ashton Foundation and Vice President of The Royal Drawing School. The Royal Ballet School is privileged to have Lady Sarah as its President, and we look forward to her continued service," the statement concluded.

To note, she has a close bond with King Charles she is also a godmother to both Prince Harry and Lady Louise Windsor, two of the Queen's grandchildren.

Royal News

King Charles to visit America for reconciling with Prince Harry?
King Charles gets childish with Pokémon joke for Emperor Naruhito
Duchess Sophie remembers Kate Middleton at State Banquet
Prince William's ‘rod of iron’ rules bars Harry’s Royal comeback
Prince William ‘steals the show’ with THIS gesture during Emperor Naruhito visit
Royal Family faces major setback after Princess Anne hospitalization
Kate Middleton, Prince William prove their ‘strong partnership’ amid ‘breakdown’
Emperor of Japan sends well wishes to King Charles amidst cancer treatment
King Charles' new royal change aims to protect environment
Zara Tindall checks up on mother Princess Anne at hospital
King Charles gets knives out for grand banquet with Emperor Naruhito
Sir Timothy Laurence gives health update on hospitalized wife Princess Anne