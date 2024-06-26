King Charles steps down from distinguished position

King Charles stepped down as he appointed Lady Sarah Chatto the new President of The Royal Ballet School, succeeding him in this distinguished role.
As per the Mirror, the British Monarch has passed a presidentship to the daughter of Princess Margaret, a title previously held by Charles, who is now a Patron.
In 1957, Lady Sarah’s late mother, Princess Margaret, became the ballet company's first President, while her older sister, Queen Elizabeth II, served as Patron.
The shared announcement on schools website said, "The Royal Ballet School is delighted to announce that The Lady Sarah Chatto has taken on the role of President of The Royal Ballet School. Having previously served as Vice-President since 2004, Lady Sarah has now taken on the distinguished position, succeeding His Majesty King Charles III, who has become the Patron of The Royal Ballet School. “
It added, “Lady Sarah’s mother, Princess Margaret, was a lifelong lover of ballet and devoted supporter of The Royal Ballet School and associated companies – The Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet. Princess Margaret served as President of the School from 1956, alongside the Late Queen Elizabeth II as Patron, until her passing in 2002."
"Continuing her mother's legacy, Lady Sarah has been a cherished supporter and advocate of The Royal Ballet School. Lady Sarah is also an accomplished artist, Patron of the Frederick Ashton Foundation and Vice President of The Royal Drawing School. The Royal Ballet School is privileged to have Lady Sarah as its President, and we look forward to her continued service," the statement concluded.
To note, she has a close bond with King Charles she is also a godmother to both Prince Harry and Lady Louise Windsor, two of the Queen's grandchildren.