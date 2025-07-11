Duchess of Gloucester to make key appearance after hosting French President   

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, is reportedly set to make her appearance at the 2025 Wimbledon Championship.
Despite the heat wave in London, the 79-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family will represent His Majesty, King Charles, during the ongoing tennis series on Friday, July 11.
According to the Daily Express, Brigitte will be seated in the Royal Box, where she will watch the semi-finals.
The Royal Diary has not confirmed whether the Danish-born royal member will be accompanied by any other royal at the stadium.
When did Duchess of Gloucester attend the 2025 Wimbledon?
This is not the first time, Prince Richard’s life partner has attended the Wimbledon matches.
However, earlier this week she was spotted arriving at the Centre Court alongside Duchess Sophie.
During their Wimbledon sighting, they were joined by Denmark's King Frederik, Kate Middleton’s mom, Carole Middleton, and her husband, Michael Middleton, on Monday, July 7th.
The royals who have attended the tournaments this year include Queen Camilla, Princess Beatrice, and Sarah Ferguson.
Princess Kate Middleton is yet to make an appearance at the 2025 competition in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Duchess of Gloucester last visited Windsor Castle to attend the lavish luncheon hosted by King Charles for French President:
This appearance of the Duchess of Gloucester came after she attended the lavish luncheon hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.