Royal

King Charles to visit America for reconciling with Prince Harry?

King Charles busy making security arrangements for America

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024


King Charles is reportedly set to visit America for ending all rifts with Prince Harry at last.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, “at some point in the future,” Your Majesty is going to touch down in the Montecito town of California, where the Duke of Sussex resides.

This step has been taken because he will not only get to talk things out with his younger son, but also get a string-along chance to meet Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Tom Quinn told Mirror, “There is no doubt if it goes ahead, King Charles would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren.”

“But there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility,” he pointed out.

The first and most important thing on this checklist would be that King Charles will actually need permission from Prince Harry before ringing his door bell.

And that some tough security arrangements will have to be made beforehand.

“It’s certainly possible that he would make a discreet private visit to Prince Harry and the children in California,” Tom Quinn went on.

He concluded by adding, “King Charles is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather.”

Royal News

King Charles gets childish with Pokémon joke for Emperor Naruhito
Duchess Sophie remembers Kate Middleton at State Banquet
Prince William's ‘rod of iron’ rules bars Harry’s Royal comeback
Prince William ‘steals the show’ with THIS gesture during Emperor Naruhito visit
Royal Family faces major setback after Princess Anne hospitalization
Kate Middleton, Prince William prove their ‘strong partnership’ amid ‘breakdown’
Emperor of Japan sends well wishes to King Charles amidst cancer treatment
King Charles' new royal change aims to protect environment
Zara Tindall checks up on mother Princess Anne at hospital
King Charles gets knives out for grand banquet with Emperor Naruhito
Sir Timothy Laurence gives health update on hospitalized wife Princess Anne
King Charles gives a dazzling welcome to Japanese Emperor Naruhito