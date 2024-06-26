King Charles to visit America for reconciling with Prince Harry?

King Charles is reportedly set to visit America for ending all rifts with Prince Harry at last.
According to royal expert Tom Quinn, “at some point in the future,” Your Majesty is going to touch down in the Montecito town of California, where the Duke of Sussex resides.
This step has been taken because he will not only get to talk things out with his younger son, but also get a string-along chance to meet Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Tom Quinn told Mirror, “There is no doubt if it goes ahead, King Charles would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren.”
“But there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility,” he pointed out.
The first and most important thing on this checklist would be that King Charles will actually need permission from Prince Harry before ringing his door bell.
And that some tough security arrangements will have to be made beforehand.
“It’s certainly possible that he would make a discreet private visit to Prince Harry and the children in California,” Tom Quinn went on.
He concluded by adding, “King Charles is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather.”