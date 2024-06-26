World

Kenya’s President William Ruto withdraws tax plan amid deadly protest

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
Kenya’s President William Ruto on Wednesday, June 26, announced that he would withdraw the controversial tax hike bill after the massive protest.

According to BBC, Ruto said in a televised address, “Listening keenly to the people of Kenya who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this Finance Bill 2024, I concede.”

“And therefore, I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill, and it shall subsequently be withdrawn. The people have spoken,” he said in the televised address,” he added.

Ruto also stated that he would not sign the bill into law. 

Moreover, the Kenywran parliament members voted on the new bill on Tuesday, which proposed taxes on bread, cooking oil, mobile money services, specialized hospitals, and motor vehicles. 

The bill sparked violent protests that, as per the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHRC), killed at least 12 people. 

Ruto noted that it was the biggest protest in the country since he was elected in 2022. 

Additionally, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was, "deeply saddened by the reports of deaths and injuries, including journalists and medical personnel."

 

