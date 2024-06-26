Royal

King Charles snubbed Duchess Sophie during Emperor Naruhito visit

King Charles called out by royal fans for sidelining Duchess Sophie

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024


King Charles has come under scrutiny from royal observers after he supposedly snubbed Duchess Sophie at the State Banquet held in honor of Emperor Naruhito yesterday.

For the occasion on June 25, both Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie had put on glittering tiaras and incredible pieces of diamond jewels.

But only Your Majesty’s wife got to wear his new Royal Family Order, which is “a special honor given to female members of the Royal Family that features a portrait of the King.”

It’s given to women after they have served as an active worker for a specified number of years, as per Gert’s Royals.

After Queen Camilla debut the Order by pinning it close to her shoulder at the State Banquet, fans have inquired why it was only her who got to have the dazzling piece.

In particular, people have questioned why Duchess Sophie, who is the wife of King Charles’ younger brother, was left out of having this honor.

Answering to them, some have suggested that it “comes down to hierarchy.”

Once Kate Middleton returns to her royal duties, she will be given her Order. Only after this will Duchess Sophie receive hers.

According to Mirror, however, the answer is simply that it takes time for each Order piece to be made since they’re handcrafted, “rather than hierarchy or favoritism.”

