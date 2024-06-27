Entertainment

Dick Van Dyke reacts on filming ‘Mary Poppins’ with Julie Andrews

Dick Van Dyke opened up about costar Julie Andrews’ feature film debut in ‘Mary Poppins’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Dick Van Dyke opened up about costar Julie Andrews’ feature film debut in ‘Mary Poppins’
Dick Van Dyke opened up about costar Julie Andrews’ feature film debut in ‘Mary Poppins’

Dick Van Dyke recently unveiled his thoughts on working with Julie Andrews, and sang nothing but praises.

While conversing in the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast on Wednesday, June 26, the veteran actor was questioned about Mary Poppins being Andrew’s feature film debut.

The host asked whether the actor felt Andrews “had it right away,” Van Dyke replied, ”It’s like she had done a whole lot of movies.”

"She was cool as a cucumber, never... I'm telling you what I had doing the recording,” expressed the Comic hero.

He went on talking about the famous soundtrack of the movie and said that Andrews not only is a soprano, she sang just a hair on top of the note.

"Just that little bit sharp, and I sing flat. So I just... what a sweater that was getting through that album," the Some Kind of a Nut actor noted, adding that he is actually a bass, but had to sing.

The comedian further said, "It turned out alright, and she was so patient with me.”

Dick Van Dyke’s comments came after the Thoroughly Modern Millie actress recalled meeting Dyke during CBS special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic in December 2023.

Andrews praised her costar as "young, fit as can be, and really gorgeous to look at" at first sight, and coming across him was “daunting.”

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra break silence on alleged ‘gold fraud’ case

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra break silence on alleged ‘gold fraud’ case
Camila Cabello is ‘tired’ of her songs: DETAILS

Camila Cabello is ‘tired’ of her songs: DETAILS
'Bridgerton's Bessie Carter, Sam Phillips confirm romance with PDA-packed outing

'Bridgerton's Bessie Carter, Sam Phillips confirm romance with PDA-packed outing
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert

Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert

Entertainment News

Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Nick Jonas enjoys Australian day out with daughter Malti Marie
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Nicole Kidman graces Balenciaga Couture show with daughter Sunday
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Emma Myers spills beans on ‘Wednesday’ season 2: ‘My body will be buried’
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Malika Andrews shares insights of working in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Top 5 upcoming Hollywood films for an action packed summer
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Kyle Richards reunites with ex-Mauricio Umansky on birthday amid separation
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
‘Night at the Museum’ star Bill Cobbs dies at 90
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Ayeza Khan delights fans with latest Insta post: See inside
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Joseph Quinn hints at shocking return to Stranger Things S5: "Chances Are High"!
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Neil Young calls off Crazy Horse Tour including Hollywood Bowl, Ohana Fest
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Lisa Kudrow reveals heartfelt reason for watching 'Friends' again
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Emma Roberts calls out George Clooney for THIS reason