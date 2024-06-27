Dick Van Dyke reacts on filming ‘Mary Poppins’ with Julie Andrews

Dick Van Dyke recently unveiled his thoughts on working with Julie Andrews, and sang nothing but praises.
While conversing in the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast on Wednesday, June 26, the veteran actor was questioned about Mary Poppins being Andrew’s feature film debut.
The host asked whether the actor felt Andrews “had it right away,” Van Dyke replied, ”It’s like she had done a whole lot of movies.”
"She was cool as a cucumber, never... I'm telling you what I had doing the recording,” expressed the Comic hero.
He went on talking about the famous soundtrack of the movie and said that Andrews not only is a soprano, she sang just a hair on top of the note.
"Just that little bit sharp, and I sing flat. So I just... what a sweater that was getting through that album," the Some Kind of a Nut actor noted, adding that he is actually a bass, but had to sing.
The comedian further said, "It turned out alright, and she was so patient with me.”
Dick Van Dyke’s comments came after the Thoroughly Modern Millie actress recalled meeting Dyke during CBS special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic in December 2023.
Andrews praised her costar as "young, fit as can be, and really gorgeous to look at" at first sight, and coming across him was “daunting.”