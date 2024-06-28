Sci-Tech

YouTube in talks with 'record labels' to train AI with copyrighted songs

YouTube is in discussions with Sony, Warner, and Universal, offering lump sums to license their songs

  June 28, 2024
YouTube is negotiating with multiple record labels to use copyrighted songs for training its AI tools.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the Google-owned platform aims to release several new AI features by the end of this year.

YouTube is in discussions with Sony, Warner, and Universal, offering lump sums to license their songs.

The deal would allow YouTube to use these songs to train its AI models and generate similar-style music.

However, artists are concerned that such deals might undermine their talent and impact their careers, while record labels have a more favorable view.

An unnamed executive from a large music company mentioned, "The industry is wrestling with this. Technically the companies have the copyrights, but we have to think through how to play it. We don't want to be seen as a Luddite,” as per Gadget 360.

Meanwhile, YouTube is likely to make one-time payments to record labels instead of paying royalties like Spotify and Apple.

The company might not get a blanket license but access to songs from select artists who agree to the deal.

Previously, YouTube announced testing an AI song generator called Dream Track for its Shorts format, which was never released.

However, the current negotiations are for separate AI tools with similar functionality.

Moreover, YouTube plans to onboard dozens of artists to train its AI models, with releases expected later this year.

Japanese scientists attach ‘living skin’ to robot faces for realistic expressions
Tesla claims Elon Musk won 'legal battle' over $56 billion pay package
Elon Musk's SpaceX to deorbit ISS in 'multi-million dollar' NASA contract
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Gmail introduces 'Summarize' email feature on iOS and Android apps
Tesla recalls most Cybertrucks over windshield wiper and trim issues
China’s Chang’e-6 returns from lunar mission with rare rock
Nature reserve sees record number of heath fritillary butterflies
SpaceX deploys Starlink satellites with Falcon 9 rocket launch
80% of employees use AI in workplace, survey
Huge asteroid all set to make close encounter with Earth: Details
Apple in talks with Meta for AI integration, reports