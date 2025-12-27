Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode

Zoë Kravitz has seemingly made Christmas festivities extra special for her boyfriend, Harry Styles, amid romance speculations. 

The Batman actress reportedly joined her beau and his family in Cheshire this week to spend Christmas together.

According to the sources close to Styles and Kravitz, they were pictured on Boxing Day at Rugby Services, grabbing a few snacks while heading back to Harry’s Hampstead home.

During the latest outing, the couple kept their profile low in their casual attire.

The insider spoke to The Mirror about their relationship, "The pair went unnoticed by other customers as they picked up snacks for the journey. They were dressed very casually and could have been any young couple travelling back from seeing family." 

They arrived at the services in the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker's Audi and continued their journey south after enjoying a festive stay with his mum, Anne Twist, in Cheshire, as per the tipster. 

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz began attracting attention in August 2025, when they were spotted together in Rome and later photographed holding hands on a London outing.

Since then, the pair have been seen publicly on several occasions holding hands and walking arm-in-arm in cities like New York and Rome. 

