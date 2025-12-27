Aryna Sabalenka ‘excited’ for face-off against Kyrgios at ‘Battle of the Sexes’

Aryana Sabalenka has expressed her excitement for the face-off against unpredictable Nick Kyrgios at the controversial ‘Battle of the Sexes’ showdown.
Although the 2025 season has come to an end, some of the exhibition matches will be played to entertain tennis fans. Among them is ‘Battle of the Sexes’ which is also linked to a widespread controversy, Tennis 365 reported.
The event, which is inspired by the 1973 'Battle of the Sexes' match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, will have three sets with a 10-point tiebreaker if needed.
Despite controversies attached to the event, the Belarusian has expressed her enthusiasm to play against Kyrgios.
The four-time Grand Slam champion told Gulf News, “I’m really excited. Nick is one of the most talented and unpredictable players in the game, and he brings an intensity and entertainment factor that fans love.”
“I enjoy challenges that push the sport in new directions. This match is competitive, fun and on a big stage, so I’m really looking forward to it. Dubai is always an amazing place to play. The facilities, organisation and fans are top class, and the tournament keeps getting better every year,” the Belarusian added.
The original ‘Battle of the Sexes’ between King and Riggs, a man who openly called women inferior and a self-identified “male chauvinist pig”, was actually a clash to prove that women’s tennis is as good as men’s and it should be taken seriously.
It was basically a fight for women's rights and fair pay in 1973 which was won by Kings, the same year when she and the Original Nine founded the WTA.
The exhibition match between them will take place inside the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Sunday, December 28.