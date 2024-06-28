Royal

Prince William shocks audience by wearing recycled plastic tie at event

Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize event along with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024


Prince William has shocked the attendees of the Earthshot Prize event in London by wearing a recycled plastic tie.

The Prince of Wales flaunted his eco-credentials at the entrepreneurs event.

His £39 royal green tie was recycled from polyethylene terephthalate from plastics found in food and drink packaging. The recycled tie was made by a company called Wilmok in Italy.

While sharing the details about his suit, William said it’s made from “silk”, adding, “(I'm) wearing a recycled plastic tie today.”

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was also present at the event.

William told Bill, “for me, a big part of this week is about celebration.”

He continued, "Celebrating the incredible minds that are working all around the world, night and day, on climate solutions, celebrating the individuals and organisations who are supporting them, and celebrating the progress we have already made."

William also revealed during a speech at the event that the reason for his success is the “powerful model for growth” that he has built.

He spent the rest of the day talking about his Earthshot Prize initiative.

