Entertainment

Sana Javed takes ethnic fashion a notch higher in new post

Sana Javed is a vision to behold as she makes a new ethnic style statement

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
Sana Javed is a vision to behold as she makes a new ethnic style statement
Sana Javed is a vision to behold as she makes a new ethnic style statement 

Sana Javed made a style statement yet again after turning heads this Eid-ul-Adha!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Khaani actress slayed her fashion game in a blue and white embellished outfit.

The first picture showed Sana exuding utmost grace and poise in what appeared to be a candid pose while sitting on the couch.

In the other photo, the Ruswai star turned selfie queen, showing off her contagious smile with 9M followers.

Sana flaunted her slim figure as the cameras captured a lovely shot of the diva.

Her loose curls cascaded effortlessly down her shoulders with minimal makeup and ultra glowing skin doing the talking. 


Shortly after the photos went viral, her die-hard fans were quick enough to comment.

One user gushed over her, “ Looking gorgeous.”

“ She is glowing and looks very happy,” the other stated.

“ Your beauty shines brighter each passing day,” the third effused.

The fourth wrote, “ innocence at its peak.”

Recently, the diva set the internet ablaze in beautiful Eid clicks as she posed arm in arm with her cricketer husband.

Sana Javed tied the knot with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in January this year after the latter's divorce with famous Indian trailblazer Sania Mirza. 

Sana Javed takes ethnic fashion a notch higher in new post

Sana Javed takes ethnic fashion a notch higher in new post

Mrunal Thakur reflects on her ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cameo

Mrunal Thakur reflects on her ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cameo
Prince Harry faces new accusation in hacking case

Prince Harry faces new accusation in hacking case
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis

Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis

Entertainment News

Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Zac Efron reveals shock details of iconic ‘Bet On It’ dance from ‘HSM2'
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Lupita Nyong’o reveals making 'pitch' to Taylor Swift to use ‘Shake It Off’
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Taylor Swift ex-Joe Alwyn warns Travis Kelce of being next song target
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Kevin Costner opens up about 'crushing’ divorce from Christine Baumgartner
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Justin Timberlake gives up 127-acre Tennessee property amid arrest
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian reunite for new Netflix series 'Calabasas'
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Patrick Mahomes soaks up Spanish sun with wife Brittany, family
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Kris Jenner wishes ‘supportive’ daughter Khloé Kardashian on her 40th birthday
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Billy Ray Cyrus takes daughter Noah Cyrus’ ‘advice’ amid Firerose split
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra break silence on alleged ‘gold fraud’ case
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Camila Cabello is ‘tired’ of her songs: DETAILS
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
'Bridgerton's Bessie Carter, Sam Phillips confirm romance with PDA-packed outing