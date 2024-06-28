Sana Javed takes ethnic fashion a notch higher in new post

Sana Javed made a style statement yet again after turning heads this Eid-ul-Adha!
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Khaani actress slayed her fashion game in a blue and white embellished outfit.
The first picture showed Sana exuding utmost grace and poise in what appeared to be a candid pose while sitting on the couch.
In the other photo, the Ruswai star turned selfie queen, showing off her contagious smile with 9M followers.
Sana flaunted her slim figure as the cameras captured a lovely shot of the diva.
Her loose curls cascaded effortlessly down her shoulders with minimal makeup and ultra glowing skin doing the talking.
Shortly after the photos went viral, her die-hard fans were quick enough to comment.
One user gushed over her, “ Looking gorgeous.”
“ She is glowing and looks very happy,” the other stated.
“ Your beauty shines brighter each passing day,” the third effused.
The fourth wrote, “ innocence at its peak.”
Recently, the diva set the internet ablaze in beautiful Eid clicks as she posed arm in arm with her cricketer husband.
Sana Javed tied the knot with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in January this year after the latter's divorce with famous Indian trailblazer Sania Mirza.