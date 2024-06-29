Royal

Princess Anne's plan to resume royal duties revealed after discharge

  by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024
Princess Anne has returned home after a five-night hospital stay, but uncertainty remains about when she will resume her royal duties.

As per report, King Charles' has left the hospital and returned to her southwestern England estate residence.

On June 23, she was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol after an "incident" at her Gatcombe Park residence.

Anne sustained minor injuries consistent with being struck by a horse's head or legs, but her concussion made it impossible to pinpoint the exact details of the incident.

According to The Telegraph, Princess Anne was experiencing temporary memory loss associated with the tragedy.

The Princess Royal is reportedly getting rehabilitative care and is currently carrying out her recuperation at home, according to PEOPLE.

Her return to public service will happen when her medical team deems it safe to do so, but no specific date has been set for it.

Notably, Princess Anne had to cancel her work schedule for the whole week following the event. She was unable to board a flight to Canada for a scheduled visit, and she also missed the state luncheon at Buckingham Palace honoring the Japanese state visit to the U.K. on June 25.

Royal News

Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer
Sir Timothy Laurence gives short update on Princess Anne's recovery
Prince Harry experiences loss amid broken ties with Royal family
Sarah Ferguson aims for role in 'Bridgerton': 'I've asked my agent!'
Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week
Prince Harry faces new accusation in hacking case
Princess Anne gets discharged from hospital, according to Timothy Laurence
Prince William shocks audience by wearing recycled plastic tie at event
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Prince William finally reveals secret behind his ‘success’ at Earthshot event
Prince Harry fears for Archie and Lilibet's safety in UK
King Charles ‘relieved’ to see Meghan Markle postponing her memoir?