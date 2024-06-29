Princess Anne's plan to resume royal duties revealed after discharge

Princess Anne has returned home after a five-night hospital stay, but uncertainty remains about when she will resume her royal duties.
As per report, King Charles' has left the hospital and returned to her southwestern England estate residence.
On June 23, she was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol after an "incident" at her Gatcombe Park residence.
Anne sustained minor injuries consistent with being struck by a horse's head or legs, but her concussion made it impossible to pinpoint the exact details of the incident.
According to The Telegraph, Princess Anne was experiencing temporary memory loss associated with the tragedy.
The Princess Royal is reportedly getting rehabilitative care and is currently carrying out her recuperation at home, according to PEOPLE.
Her return to public service will happen when her medical team deems it safe to do so, but no specific date has been set for it.
Notably, Princess Anne had to cancel her work schedule for the whole week following the event. She was unable to board a flight to Canada for a scheduled visit, and she also missed the state luncheon at Buckingham Palace honoring the Japanese state visit to the U.K. on June 25.