Why does Jennifer Lopez struggle to find new love after Ben Affleck split?

Jennifer Lopez has men heading 'in the other direction' after multiple marriages that ended in heartbreak.
As per InTouch Weekly, a source shared that men in Hollywood are avoiding the Unstoppable starlet as it has been said that she is so toxic that no guy in Tinseltown wants to be around her.
“She’s made it clear that if you want to date her, you’d better be ready to treat her like a queen and deal with a suitcase full of drama,” the insider said.
The source added, “Jennifer may say she needs time away from men, but that’s clearly a self defense mechanism because the reality is that every man who sees her coming now runs in the other direction.”
They went on to say, “She’s aware of what’s happening, but she’s trying to control the narrative to make it look like she’s the victim — which is getting harder for anybody to swallow!”
“It’s not just Ben who’s happy to see Jen in their rearview mirror,” the source said, adding, “All of her exes are happy she’s out of their lives and regretting their time together.”
Note that J.Lo has been married four times and engaged twice. In 2010, she ended her ten-year union with Marc Anthony, with whom she shares two kids, and she recently filed for divorce from her husband Ben Affleck in August 2024.