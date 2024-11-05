Kartik Aaryan makes SHOCKING confession about his dating life

Kartik Aaryan has made a shocking confession about his recent love life.
In an interview with The Mashable India, Aaryan revealed that he is single and has been maintaining the status for some time now.
“I am single. I don’t have to send my live location to anyone. I am not even present in any dating applications,” he noted.
The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor also shared the reason behind him not dating anyone.
“Technically, since the time I have been preparing and shooting for Chandu Champion, I didn’t get the time,” Aaryan revealed.
He went on to share, “I was in such a strict regime, in which I had to calculate my gym, eating, and sleeping pattern, just like an athlete. All of that went on for two years. In fact, I was also learning swimming for the very first time. The routine became so hectic.”
“Plus, shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and finishing it in a specific period of time was also a challenge. So, I was completely busy with all that,” Aaryan added.
Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is performing well at the box office, crossing ₹150 crore despite mixed reviews.