Prince William earns massive attention with his power move in South Africa

Prince William is making waves on the global stage, capturing massive attention with a bold and strategic move in South Africa.
During his visit to Cape Town, South Africa on November 04 for Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme, his interaction with the attendants garnered immense praise.
The Prince and Princess of Wales official social media account shared the snippet where William was interacting with the attendees in a joyful way.
They shared the snippet along the caption, “120 young change-makers, one mission: Repairing our planet. This is where the next generation of climate action starts!.”
The shared video has received positive remarks from the royal fans as some of them noticed his radiant attitude.
One fan commented, “He listens and takes his time because he captivates people. Only the cool William who has conquered people's hearts can do that!!”
Another noted, “Love the way he is listening to Everyone.”
To note, his latest move came amid the ongoing controversy related to his and King Charles estate asset controversy.
As per the Channel 24 and the Sunday Times investigative report, it is revealed that King Charles and Prince William's Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall have been earning millions from public bodies and charities, while their properties are failing to meet government energy efficiency standards, despite the law prohibiting such rentals since 2020.