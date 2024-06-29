Will Smith stuns fans with new song 'You Can Make It' after long hiatus

Will Smith has left his fans in awe as he released his new song You Can Make It after a music hiatus since dropping his 2017 EDM track Get Lit.
However, on Friday, June 28, Smith returned with a brand-new offering titled “You Can Make It.”
The inspirational track features Smith's rap as he shared a significant message, aided by Fridayy and supported by the Sunday Service choir (of Kanye West's Jesus Is King fame).
“You are in the smoke and the fire / Tight rope on the wires / I see you’re broken and tired / And all your hope is expired,” he raps on the track.
The lyrics also reads, “So many tests for the flesh / Exhausted, gasping to catch your breath / Walking through the valley of the shadow of death / and when you think you’ve got nothing left, keep going.”
In the song he also encouraged himself to deal with past personal battles, the lyrics says, “Believe me, they tried to bleed Will Smith / In the rear view I see adversity was the gift.”
He adds, “Out of the madness out of the maze / Out of the saddest into the rays / the darkest of nights turns into day / And every storm runs out of rain.”
Soon after he dropped his latest hit the fans couldn’t hold their excitement and flooded the comment section with love.
One fan noted, “Will smith sings and acts from his heart, wonderful music!!! Bless you, always.”
Another commented, “Will smith is back they can’t make us hate the prince.”
Will Smith will also perform the new song live on Sunday, June 30 at the 2024 BET Awards.