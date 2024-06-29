Trending

Dua Lipa to make powerful pro-Palestine statement at Glastonbury 2024

Dua Lipa will headline the world-famous music event hosted at Worthy Farm

  • by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024
Dua Lipa to make powerful pro-Palestine statement at Glastonbury 2024
Dua Lipa to make powerful pro-Palestine statement at Glastonbury 2024

Dua Lipa is preparing to make a significant pro-Palestine statement during her upcoming set at the iconic music festival, Glastonbury.

According to Mirror, it was disclosed by a source that the Illusion crooner, who will headline the world-famous music event hosted at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, is anticipated to have substantial backing from a significant pro-Palestine group.

The support is reportedly a reaction to Lipa's resharing of an image from the collective Artists4Ceasefire to her 88 million Instagram followers last month, along with the hashtag #AllEyesOnRafah, which became popular in the days following Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

She captioned the picture, “Burning children alive can never be justified. The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza.”

Meanwhile, Charlotte Church and Blur's Damon Albarn spoke out in favor of the Palestinian people earlier today at Worthy Farm.

During an intimate and politically charged concert at Glastonbury Festival, Charlotte charmed festival attendees by singing "Free Palestine" in front of hundreds of people.

Dressed in a long red dress and donning a keffiyeh, a traditional Arab headdress that has come to represent Palestine, Church sang, "And I'm going to give some love and feeling to Palestine" adding, "To all the people and all the mothers and the children we are thinking of you, we carry you in our hearts. Free free Palestine, free free Palestine, free free Palestine, free Palestine." 

Smokey Robinson to call it quits after 'Apollo Performance?'

Smokey Robinson to call it quits after 'Apollo Performance?'
Princess Eugenie reveals how Sarah Ferguson reacted to her Scoliosis diagnosis

Princess Eugenie reveals how Sarah Ferguson reacted to her Scoliosis diagnosis
Prince Harry shocks royal family with 2024 ESPY award nomination

Prince Harry shocks royal family with 2024 ESPY award nomination

Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose

Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose

Trending News

Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Will Smith stuns fans with new song 'You Can Make It' after long hiatus
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Ben Affleck's new move fuels divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Rare ‘Harry Potter’ illustration achieves record sale price at auction
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Anant Ambani, Radhika's ‘real gold’ wedding invite takes internet by storm
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Giant sinkhole appears in the middle of soccer ground in Alton: Watch
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis find 'happiness' in Prince William's 'presence’
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Jamie Foxx’s daughter shares insights about recovery journey
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Abraham Lincoln's wax statue loses its shape in DC heat
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Christina Applegate discloses shocking news about daughter Sadie's health