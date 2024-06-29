Dua Lipa to make powerful pro-Palestine statement at Glastonbury 2024

Dua Lipa is preparing to make a significant pro-Palestine statement during her upcoming set at the iconic music festival, Glastonbury.
According to Mirror, it was disclosed by a source that the Illusion crooner, who will headline the world-famous music event hosted at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, is anticipated to have substantial backing from a significant pro-Palestine group.
The support is reportedly a reaction to Lipa's resharing of an image from the collective Artists4Ceasefire to her 88 million Instagram followers last month, along with the hashtag #AllEyesOnRafah, which became popular in the days following Israel's bombardment of Gaza.
She captioned the picture, “Burning children alive can never be justified. The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza.”
Meanwhile, Charlotte Church and Blur's Damon Albarn spoke out in favor of the Palestinian people earlier today at Worthy Farm.
During an intimate and politically charged concert at Glastonbury Festival, Charlotte charmed festival attendees by singing "Free Palestine" in front of hundreds of people.
Dressed in a long red dress and donning a keffiyeh, a traditional Arab headdress that has come to represent Palestine, Church sang, "And I'm going to give some love and feeling to Palestine" adding, "To all the people and all the mothers and the children we are thinking of you, we carry you in our hearts. Free free Palestine, free free Palestine, free free Palestine, free Palestine."