Was Eric Dane fired from ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’ Reason revealed

Eric Dane is reflecting on his Grey’s Anatomy departure.
While making appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Dane, who played Dr. Mark Sloan aka McSteamy for six seasons in the hit series Grey’s Anatomy opened up on why his character ended in the show.
"I didn't leave so much as I think I was let go," the actor admitted to host Dax Shepherd who then noted Dane been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction at that particular moment.
Upon the question, the Dangerous Water actor told that he was struggling but the makers did not let him go because of that, adding that “although it definitely didn’t help.”
The Charmed actor went on sharing that he was starting to become like most of the actors who had spent significant time on the show, “You start to become very expensive for the network," he claimed.
"I wasn't the same guy they had hired, so I had understood when I was let go,” expressed Dane.
He further went on to praise the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes saying that she was really great, protected us fiercely, publicly and privately.
“I love Shonda Rhimes and she protected me but I was probably fired. It wasn't ceremoniously like, 'You're fired,' it was just like, 'You're not coming back,” the Fixer star revealed.
Dane’s character exited the show by dying in a deadly plane crash in the beginning of season 12. He made a cameo in season 17 with his on-screen love interest Lexie Grey, who also died in the crash.