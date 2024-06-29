Entertainment

Was Eric Dane fired from ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’ Reason revealed

Eric Dane opened up about exiting medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024
Eric Dane opened up about exiting medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy
Eric Dane opened up about exiting medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy'

Eric Dane is reflecting on his Grey’s Anatomy departure.

While making appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Dane, who played Dr. Mark Sloan aka McSteamy for six seasons in the hit series Grey’s Anatomy opened up on why his character ended in the show.

"I didn't leave so much as I think I was let go," the actor admitted to host Dax Shepherd who then noted Dane been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction at that particular moment.

Upon the question, the Dangerous Water actor told that he was struggling but the makers did not let him go because of that, adding that “although it definitely didn’t help.”

The Charmed actor went on sharing that he was starting to become like most of the actors who had spent significant time on the show, “You start to become very expensive for the network," he claimed.

"I wasn't the same guy they had hired, so I had understood when I was let go,” expressed Dane.

He further went on to praise the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes saying that she was really great, protected us fiercely, publicly and privately.

“I love Shonda Rhimes and she protected me but I was probably fired. It wasn't ceremoniously like, 'You're fired,' it was just like, 'You're not coming back,” the Fixer star revealed.

Dane’s character exited the show by dying in a deadly plane crash in the beginning of season 12. He made a cameo in season 17 with his on-screen love interest Lexie Grey, who also died in the crash.

Dua Lipa applauded for daredevil performance at Glastonbury

Dua Lipa applauded for daredevil performance at Glastonbury
Taylor Swift delights in ‘Irish hospitality’ with U2’s floral welcome

Taylor Swift delights in ‘Irish hospitality’ with U2’s floral welcome
Was Eric Dane fired from ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’ Reason revealed

Was Eric Dane fired from ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’ Reason revealed
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis

Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis

Entertainment News

Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Taylor Swift delights in ‘Irish hospitality’ with U2’s floral welcome
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Vicky Kaushal has unmissable response to Katrina Kaif's swirling pregnancy rumors
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Melissa Joan Hart has ‘fond memories’ of late ‘Sabrina’ costar Martin Mull
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Paris Hilton vows to support Institutional Child Abuse Act
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck maintain separate lives amid marital woes
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Camila Cabello frustrated by Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Beyoncé makes most of her stunning summer vacay with Jay-Z
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Zac Efron says 'A Family Affair' is Netflix version of 'The Office'