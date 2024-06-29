Prince William, Kate Middleton win 'beloved members’ of royal family title

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken the “most beloved members" of royal family title by fulfilling their royal duties.
The King author, Christopher Andersen, discussed the future of monarchy with Fox News Digital.
He shared, "William and Kate, far and away the most beloved members of the royal family, really are the pillars on which the future of the monarchy rests.”
Christopher explained, "If either one of them starts to wobble, the whole thing can come crashing down. At the moment, Kate is at her most vulnerable. The ground beneath Kate is shifting in major ways. Only time can tell if she can stand strong."
Furthermore, the royal author Katie Nicholl also disclosed in Vanity Fair that Buckingham Palace “did not have a game plan” when King Charles and Kate got diagnosed with cancer.
"This was not a public scandal or a crisis like an abdication," he mentioned, "Nevertheless, it forced a rethink for Charles in terms of his slimmed-down monarchy and how best to serve the people."
Prince William is currently busy in Climate Action Week in London.