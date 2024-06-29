Entertainment

Suhana Khan parties with rumored beau Agastya Nanda at London club

  • by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024
Rumored couple Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda were clicked at a nightclub in London!

A video of the childhood friends has been going viral for all the right reasons which saw them partying together at their common friend Vedant Mahajan’s star-studded birthday bash.

Reportedly, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s beloved daughter Nysa too graced the same event but wasn’t seen in the clip.


Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson made their acting debuts together with a Netlfix show The Archies.

The Archies Instagram page dropped a slew of postcard photos and the one happened to be a cute picture of the rumored lovebirds on flight.

In June 2023, the film cast Suhana, Agastya, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina, along with Zoya Akhtar embarked on a trip to Brazil to attend the Tudum event.

Sharing the same, the post read, "Catching flights aur feelings kyunki #TheArchies ja rahe hain apne pehle adventure ke liye First stop: Sao Paulo! (sic)."

Recently, Suhana Khan channeled her inner poo as she took a stroll in the garden clicking selfies. 

